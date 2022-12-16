Version 2.2.2: Grenade Launcher, Shotgun, and Auto-command now has defaults!

Blitz upgrade now fires rockets automatically instead of after dashing
The frostbite cursor is now a piercing, semi-auto shotgun. Special cost is increased slightly.
Bomb cursor now fires grenades that bounce off of walls and explode when in contact with each other or enemies!
The blackhole cursor is now the "slash" weapon type (previously "direct")
Performance optimizations with particles while lots of enemies are on screen
OSIRIS is now more resistant to freeze effects
Changed how some later game enemies spawn
Tank dash cooldown reduced from 1.0 to 0.75.
Tank move speed reduced from 0.65 to 0.55
Tank dash has been adjusted slightly to fit new move speed
Changed how late game enemy's ramp-up
Set a default auto command rotation and add the ability to set your own (Default rotation is: Frenzy, Heal, Dagger) This replaces the old default command and means you will start the game with a solid preset rotation all ready for you!
Fixed a bug where the first bullet of frenzy would spawn in the wrong location
