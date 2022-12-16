 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 16 December 2022

Version 2.2.2: Grenade Launcher, Shotgun, and Auto-command now has defaults!

Share · View all patches · Build 10159848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Blitz upgrade now fires rockets automatically instead of after dashing

The frostbite cursor is now a piercing, semi-auto shotgun. Special cost is increased slightly.

Bomb cursor now fires grenades that bounce off of walls and explode when in contact with each other or enemies!

The blackhole cursor is now the "slash" weapon type (previously "direct")

Performance optimizations with particles while lots of enemies are on screen

OSIRIS is now more resistant to freeze effects

Changed how some later game enemies spawn

Tank dash cooldown reduced from 1.0 to 0.75.

Tank move speed reduced from 0.65 to 0.55

Tank dash has been adjusted slightly to fit new move speed

Changed how late game enemy's ramp-up

Set a default auto command rotation and add the ability to set your own (Default rotation is: Frenzy, Heal, Dagger) This replaces the old default command and means you will start the game with a solid preset rotation all ready for you!

Fixed a bug where the first bullet of frenzy would spawn in the wrong location

Picking favorites now reduces terminal cooldown by 15% for all abilities instead of just suggestions

