Share · View all patches · Build 10159792 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 06:13:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello players! Update V.0.8.52

New small update "WINTER"!

Here is a short list of new features:

**Added a new theme for the Room!

(You can turn off room decoration in the customization menu)

Added new skins for Sword and Blade!**

I am currently working on a big update. But I couldn't leave you without a New Year's gift!

join our Discord

Great game everyone and see you in the future!