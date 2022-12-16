-
Cancels the character stiffness effect when using fingerprints.
-
The map out of bounds will be automatically transmitted back to the birth point. Later, the out of bounds scene will be created according to the story background.
-
The detailed game description can be viewed in the game description in the game menu.
-
Repair the BUG that can meditate at any time and anywhere. You can meditate only when you are on the ground.
修真元界 update for 16 December 2022
Updated December 16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update