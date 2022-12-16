 Skip to content

修真元界 update for 16 December 2022

Updated December 16

Share · View all patches · Build 10159762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Cancels the character stiffness effect when using fingerprints.

  2. The map out of bounds will be automatically transmitted back to the birth point. Later, the out of bounds scene will be created according to the story background.

  3. The detailed game description can be viewed in the game description in the game menu.

  4. Repair the BUG that can meditate at any time and anywhere. You can meditate only when you are on the ground.

Changed files in this update

