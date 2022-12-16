・When playing vassals, the battle can be completely omitted in the settings.
・In the case of a daimyo family, even if it is not a senior vassal, if it is a family military commander
Made it possible to cause family disturbances (civil wars) at the time of replacement
・After a senior vassal rebelled and became a daimyo with a family name, rarely immediately after that
Fixed a bug that caused only the home base to become the kokujin
・Other minor fixes
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 16 December 2022
2022.12.16update
・When playing vassals, the battle can be completely omitted in the settings.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update