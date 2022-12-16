 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 16 December 2022

2022.12.16update

Share · View all patches · Build 10159732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・When playing vassals, the battle can be completely omitted in the settings.
・In the case of a daimyo family, even if it is not a senior vassal, if it is a family military commander
Made it possible to cause family disturbances (civil wars) at the time of replacement
・After a senior vassal rebelled and became a daimyo with a family name, rarely immediately after that
Fixed a bug that caused only the home base to become the kokujin
・Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

