Major Update: ‘Rise of Valhalla’ - Viking Update is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10159702 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 10:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Builders!

We are excited to unveil the third major update for Kingdoms Reborn, Rise of Valhalla!

Experience the brand new Viking Faction – 'The Norsemen', new ships sailing, provincial buildings, and major overhauls to farming, electricity, and the military systems; as well as gameplay rebalancing, bug fixes, and optimization!

Norsemen Faction



Play as the brand new Viking-inspired faction.

These resourceful craftsmen hail from the northern lands and bring with them their own unique survival skills for the snowy, bitter boreal wilderness.

Bonuses: +20% Cold Resistance / +30% wood cutting yield

+20% Cold Resistance / +30% wood cutting yield Unique Resources: Honey Mead and Cheese

Honey Mead and Cheese Unique Military Units: Berserker and Longship

Berserker and Longship Unique Wonders: Great Long Hall, Basilica, Stave Church

New Buildings

Crop Breeders: Farm special crops within the vicinity.

Farm special crops within the vicinity. Luxury Importer: Importing Luxury will now require the Luxury Importer (to prevent exploitation of Luxury Imports)

Importing Luxury will now require the Luxury Importer (to prevent exploitation of Luxury Imports) Card Shop: Buy buildings, province-specialty, and slot cards!

Buy buildings, province-specialty, and slot cards! Naval Control: Create sea trade blockade - collecting fee of other players' ports

Create sea trade blockade - collecting fee of other players' ports Deepsea Fishing Port: Fish for Deepsea Tuna populated around reefs all over the world's oceans.

Ships Sailing

Fishers and Traders now sail with their ships.

Farming Productivity / Fertility Map revamp

Fertile Field: An open meadow area with extremely high fertility, these fields will be cleared of trees and marked with a special meadow plant, indicating high fertility provinces suitable for crop farming.

An open meadow area with extremely high fertility, these fields will be cleared of trees and marked with a special meadow plant, indicating high fertility provinces suitable for crop farming. Crop Breeders now replace the Province-based Resources that appear at the start of the game.

now replace the Province-based Resources that appear at the start of the game. Farming Productivity affected by Crop Yield and Fertility Dependence.

Upgrade Points System

New resource designed to make building upgrade choices more interesting, and to help keep the gameplay engaging into the endgame.

Electricity Revamp

Reworked Electricity UI / Distribution / Balance

Military Revamp

New Military Unit Slots. Increase your Military Slots by growing your population.

Rebalanced Military Units - Power and Cost

Others

Bug Fixes: Many major and minor bugs have been fixed.

Gameplay Rebalance: Many aspects of the game (e.g. cost, consumption, population, upgrade system) have been adjusted to ensure challenging gameplay into the endgame.

Gameplay Optimization: Improved gameplay performance, including pathfinding and UI performance.

Improved Localization: Localization has been improved in many languages, thanks to community efforts.

If you want to play on the old saves

Switch to the "Pre-Viking update (Emirates)" branch in your Steam's library setting.

_Right-click "Kingdoms Reborn" in your Steam library -> properties -> betas -> select "pre_beyondborder" patch

Thank you everyone for your support, we hope you enjoy the new update :)

Kingdoms Reborn Team