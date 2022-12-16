 Skip to content

Swords and Sandals Immortals update for 16 December 2022

Daily Patch - V0.8.0.B : Fixing Dungeon Quest Tile Placements + More

Share · View all patches · Build 10159663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey gladiators, thanks for all the great feedback on the Dungeons update. As you can imagine, it was a huge update and a few bugs snuck in there - hopefully this squishes some of the more prominent ones. Let me know in the forums if you spot anything else!

V 0.8.0.B Patch Notes (Dec 16 2022)

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
• Increased armour value of legendary helmets

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---
• Holy Items now only appear for good characters and Unholy items for evil characters

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---
• Fixed a bug where not enough quest interactive items would spawn on some dungeon levels
• Fixed a bug where interacting with blade traps did not count towards quest completion
• Reduced damage taken from kicking doors to 20% health (down from 25%)
• Fixed a bug where the game thought you were still in the dungeon after you manually exited via the ladder
• Fixed a bug where clicking the character panel and then returning in a dungeon would reset the dungeon maze

