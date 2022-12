Share · View all patches · Build 10159618 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 04:09:16 UTC by Wendy

VEDETTE has been updated;

New music has replaced the old(and annoying) previous music.

A mute/unmute button was added to the pause menu.

Restart Buttons were added to the pause menu and all ending screens.

The music is El Pastor Cordial by sawsquarenoise