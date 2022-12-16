 Skip to content

RE Encryption update for 16 December 2022

RE ENCRPYTION 1 PART 2

Striking back with more content, story, and game-play! The story of RE ENCRYPTION 1 continues with its first out of two major updates. Including, more challenges and cutscenes.
This continues and fixes many problems with how the game worked previously, like reworks, re-balancing and better tutorials!

