Deus Novum update for 16 December 2022

v1.1.1 Patch Notes

16 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch mostly to fix the bug reporter

Changes:
Limited creature from casting heal on themself only when they can heal at least 100hp
Made creature spam hit animation less
Made creature automatically commanded to attack a target after they finish a command to throw something at that target
Fixes:
Removed accidentally placed building debris in Rota
Fixed door that couldn't be pathed through in Warcester, Crag Peak
Fixed creature not responding when under attack
Fixed error when expected save file is missing
Fixed autosave timer counting time when game is paused
Fixed bug reporter description being limited to one line
Fixed bug reporter submit and discord button not working

