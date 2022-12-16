v1.1.1 Patch Notes

Small patch mostly to fix the bug reporter

Changes:

Limited creature from casting heal on themself only when they can heal at least 100hp

Made creature spam hit animation less

Made creature automatically commanded to attack a target after they finish a command to throw something at that target

Fixes:

Removed accidentally placed building debris in Rota

Fixed door that couldn't be pathed through in Warcester, Crag Peak

Fixed creature not responding when under attack

Fixed error when expected save file is missing

Fixed autosave timer counting time when game is paused

Fixed bug reporter description being limited to one line

Fixed bug reporter submit and discord button not working