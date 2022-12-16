Patch 1.2.1

BALANCE CHANGES
Wylde
A very powerful build was identified in which players were able to utilize Wylde's Spitshine to get massive amounts of healing when dove. Also including smaller nerfs to other defensive tools, and taking 5 damage off LMB to encourage him to get in closer with RMB
LMB:
50 >>> 45 damage
LMB - Wylde's Spitshine:
8 >>> 4% lifesteal per LMB hit, stacking up to 6 times
LMB - Ace of Shields:
Triggering LMB proc grants Wylde 110 >>> 100 shield for 4 seconds
Skill1 - Dustmetal Cloak:
Skill1 grants Wylde 100 >>> 90 shield for 1 second
RMB - Guard Grease:
Shield duration 3 >>> 2
Belroth
Belroths general durability at low HP is too high
P:
Belroth gains up to 66 >>> 50 armor based off of missing HP.
Rayo
Rayo's been struggling in the face of tanks. These changes are aimed to give him some small help to tide him over, in the form of a base stat buff and buffing one of his most commonly picked Augment.
Base attack speed 5 >>> 10%
LMB - Storm Shardstring:
5 >>> 6% attack speed per stack
Brutus
Base HP increased back to 1000.
BUGS / FEATURES
- Ranked now restricted to Solo / Duo only
- Fixed a bug where when a player doesn't accept the match, everyone gets thrown out of Queue.
- Optimized the game to perform better; you should be seeing less stutters and lag spikes
- Fixed a bug where Soul Cores weren't being given the full amount after games
- Shard Buffs can now be hovered over in game to see what they do; over the player icons at the top of the screen
- Re-fixed a bug where new players didn't see their Banner when joining a party
- Fixed a bug where Surrendering would leave a persistent noise until client restart
- Fixed some clarity issues with Wylde skills
- Fixed some Wylde bugs where he wasn't generating Ammo properly
