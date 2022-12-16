Patch 1.2.1

BALANCE CHANGES

Wylde

A very powerful build was identified in which players were able to utilize Wylde's Spitshine to get massive amounts of healing when dove. Also including smaller nerfs to other defensive tools, and taking 5 damage off LMB to encourage him to get in closer with RMB

LMB:

50 >>> 45 damage

LMB - Wylde's Spitshine:

8 >>> 4% lifesteal per LMB hit, stacking up to 6 times

LMB - Ace of Shields:

Triggering LMB proc grants Wylde 110 >>> 100 shield for 4 seconds

Skill1 - Dustmetal Cloak:

Skill1 grants Wylde 100 >>> 90 shield for 1 second

RMB - Guard Grease:

Shield duration 3 >>> 2

Belroth

Belroths general durability at low HP is too high

P:

Belroth gains up to 66 >>> 50 armor based off of missing HP.

Rayo

Rayo's been struggling in the face of tanks. These changes are aimed to give him some small help to tide him over, in the form of a base stat buff and buffing one of his most commonly picked Augment.

Base attack speed 5 >>> 10%

LMB - Storm Shardstring:

5 >>> 6% attack speed per stack

Brutus

Base HP increased back to 1000.

BUGS / FEATURES