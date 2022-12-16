The Management Update (Version 0.3)

Welcome to the third major Camp Canyonwood update! This past couple of months we've been taking the time to address the community's most major concerns. Consider this the first major Quality of Life update, if you will. It's our hope that this month's changes will make the game more welcoming for newcomers and veterans alike, and will hopefully reduce a lot of the anti-fun friction! Take a look!

New Features



Administration Desk

Introducing The Administration Desk item! Using state-of-the-art 90s computer technology, this buildable item lets you access several administrative functions! In the Equip Menu you can access your campers' inventories all at once, and in the Structures Shop, you can purchase all large structures for your camp! In future, we hope to add even more useful features to this desk, such as Camp Data screens.

The Administration Desk can be purchased after completing Vernon's third donation quest.



Camper Equip Menu

At the end of each day, or else anytime via The Administration Desk, you can now access a new menu that allows you to equip all of your campers with anything available in the camp's handy Tool Shed! We hope this will make inventory management easier each day and gives an opportunity to schedule the next day's activities!



Shops Overhaul

All Shops now have a brand new look, designed to be easier to navigate and to be more informational! It displays a better, more detailed look at each available item, and includes a list of properties for each item, letting you know its various uses in-game, such as whether it's cookable, edible, buildable, etc! The new UI also displays how many items are left to be unlocked in a given shop!



Auto To-Dos

Your To-Do list just got a lot more automated! Now whenever a staff member or a camper makes a request, a To-Do note is automatically generated and pinned on your screen for your convenience!

NOTE: These types of notes will be checked off automatically once completed.

Changes and Fixes