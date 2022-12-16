The Management Update (Version 0.3)

Welcome to the third major Camp Canyonwood update! This past couple of months we've been taking the time to address the community's most major concerns. Consider this the first major Quality of Life update, if you will. It's our hope that this month's changes will make the game more welcoming for newcomers and veterans alike, and will hopefully reduce a lot of the anti-fun friction! Take a look!
New Features
Administration Desk
Introducing The Administration Desk item! Using state-of-the-art 90s computer technology, this buildable item lets you access several administrative functions! In the Equip Menu you can access your campers' inventories all at once, and in the Structures Shop, you can purchase all large structures for your camp! In future, we hope to add even more useful features to this desk, such as Camp Data screens.
The Administration Desk can be purchased after completing Vernon's third donation quest.
Camper Equip Menu
At the end of each day, or else anytime via The Administration Desk, you can now access a new menu that allows you to equip all of your campers with anything available in the camp's handy Tool Shed! We hope this will make inventory management easier each day and gives an opportunity to schedule the next day's activities!
Shops Overhaul
All Shops now have a brand new look, designed to be easier to navigate and to be more informational! It displays a better, more detailed look at each available item, and includes a list of properties for each item, letting you know its various uses in-game, such as whether it's cookable, edible, buildable, etc! The new UI also displays how many items are left to be unlocked in a given shop!
Auto To-Dos
Your To-Do list just got a lot more automated! Now whenever a staff member or a camper makes a request, a To-Do note is automatically generated and pinned on your screen for your convenience!
NOTE: These types of notes will be checked off automatically once completed.
Changes and Fixes
- Implemented extensive rework of the item systems, which will allow for easier item implementation in future updates, and will result in fewer implementation bugs in general!
- Implemented extensive rework of the loot and luck systems, which will allow for quicker and easier balancing changes in future!
- Implemented extensive rework of the inventory systems, which will allow for new features such as sub-inventories in future!
- Doubled the starting inventory size for the player, now with 18 slots available for early game management!
- Added many new sound effects to give feedback for many different activities, UI, and animations. (Bridge Repair Sounds, Hit Noises, Rustling, Menu Screen Buttons, Falling Asleep, Alien Chittering, etc)
- Reworked tutorial to include new tasks requiring players to learn how to earn badges, introducing the player to each staff member, and learning how to obtain food through Pam.
- Added many new tip displays for features such as Badges, Dangerous Wildlife, Texting, Day Planning, and Broken Bridges.
- Adjusted text on nearly all tips for clarity and brevity.
- Removed floating stat icons from campers.
- Reworked/re-balanced camper star scoring system to include bonuses for fulfilling camper requests.
- Adjusted base camper score from 3 stars to 1 at the start of each summer.
- Removed/moved much of the logging from on-screen notifications to reduce overall notification noise. Many of the logs can still be seen in the raw activity log (lower left corner).
- Changed/added new "affirmation logs", which are simply green text notifications to let players know when they've done something good for the camp or the campers.
- Fixed many instances of incorrect footstep sounds playing.
- Adjusted loot tables for all currently available fishing spots to only include fish appropriate for the current biome.
- Fixed loaded items not loading in their texture properly ("pink items" bug)
- Added signage to broken ramps and bridges.
- Tips and shops now pause the game while displayed.
Changed files in this update