My Gaming Club update for 16 December 2022

v1.02 Bug fixes & List of upcoming updates

Bugs
Fixed items fall out of the world
Fixed sometimes you can't pick up items
Fixed payment for the antivirus does not pass

Upcoming updates
Lift jack
Spawn trash with random items in landfills
New graphics card
Bug fixes

