This update is for the Steam Deck owners. Take SSDT with you on the go! The Steam Deck handles the game great, and now Super Slam Dunk Touchdown looks like it was made for the portable device. This build is 16:10 optimized while still making the most of ultrawide monitors on PC. You get full Steam Deck controller support and touch screen support for most UI elements. Happy sportsballing!
Super Slam Dunk Touchdown update for 16 December 2022
Steam Deck Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
