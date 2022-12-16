 Skip to content

Super Slam Dunk Touchdown update for 16 December 2022

Steam Deck Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is for the Steam Deck owners. Take SSDT with you on the go! The Steam Deck handles the game great, and now Super Slam Dunk Touchdown looks like it was made for the portable device. This build is 16:10 optimized while still making the most of ultrawide monitors on PC. You get full Steam Deck controller support and touch screen support for most UI elements. Happy sportsballing!

Changed files in this update

Super Slam Dunk Touchdown Content Depot 388261
