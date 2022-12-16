Patch Notes for v2022.12.14

Hiya Crewmates!
Hope you've been having fun with Hide n Seek! We released a small patch v2022.12.14 today to address a few things which have come up since release:
🔪 STRMISS filter should now be fixed and you can select the proper filters again to find lobbies
🔪 Missing lesbian pride flag nameplate is now in the store
🔪 We added some error checking and logging to try to understand the asdfasdf impostor issue that has been reported, but it has not necessarily been fixed yet sorry!!
🔪 We're still working server side to address disconnects that may occur while you play
If you run into any trouble be sure to send us a ticket via our helpdesk!
Happy hiding,
Dors
Changed files in this update