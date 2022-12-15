Warlordocracy Early Access v2.7

Mostly rearranged some object folders to prepare for leaving early access. Also, sleeping now heals you to 40 HE instead of 20. The next version will definitely have a single-map demo for Ch.2. I just don't wanna do a bunch of work first and change my mind about something essential.

Anyway, I have a month off of teaching, and also I have Covid, so I'm gonna be developing games nonstop for a week (and also finally beating Planescape Torment).

Complete list of fixes:

-Rearranged dialogue scripts so mobiles have different USE scripts depending on Chapter (instead of in same script).

-Rearranged jewelry and gemcrack items and scripts and put them all under the "magic" sub-folders instead of "items".

-Health now gets restored to 40 when sleeping in a bed instead of 20 (now grants Focused status with 6 Willpower.

-Focused status effect no longer slows down the mobile, to make it more useful.

-Gorbo now sells Croc Tooth Necklace in dialogue, not shopping system.

-Decreased mouse selection size for turkeys.

-Removed "Child Killer" reputation (no use).