MEET BIG UPDATE 12122022!

Hi all! This is probably the most difficult update I've had :) I had to make a portable version of UE4 in the absence of electricity and achieve a reduction in the packaging of the project. And I succeeded!!

On this from the bottom of my heart I congratulate everyone on the upcoming New Year! And from me to you an update and a very large one (16 new units)!

On my YOUTUBE channel, expect the passage of the first part of BLACKLIST in the near future. And also, of course, a video about the update!

Update list:

New:

New unit - Replica Humvee with a machine gun.

New unit - Humvee replica with ATGM.

New unit - Replica Humvee with Radar (KSHM Machine).

New unit - Tiger Replica with a machine gun.

New unit - Tiger Replica with ATGM.

New unit - Tiger Replica with Radar (KShM Vehicle).

New unit - MiG-29 replica.

New unit - Replica D30 (static artillery).

New unit - Replica ZSU-23 (static anti-aircraft gun).

New unit - NATO Heavy Sniper.

New unit - HVAC Heavy Sniper.

New unit - Sniper (regular army).

New unit - "Hyena" (Technical) with a machine gun.

New unit - "Workshop" produces "Hyena" for free every 120 seconds.

New unit - Replica Abrams-X.

New unit - Civilian bus (has an armored version).

New infantry death animation

New sounds for miniguns

New logic - MHQ machines (allow you to create units around you from the army panel).

New logic - Structures (static weapons, firing positions or buildings that can be bought).

Civil vehicles are available for purchase in the army menu.

New cells in the army panel - INFANTRY\STRUCTURES\SPACE FORCES.

Kassadi can control his car while inside it.

Added HP bar in strategic mode.

Ground vehicles now see the infantry badly if it lies

Corrected: