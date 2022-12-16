 Skip to content

X-POINT update for 16 December 2022

MEET BIG UPDATE 12122022!

Share · View all patches · Build 10158338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! This is probably the most difficult update I've had :) I had to make a portable version of UE4 in the absence of electricity and achieve a reduction in the packaging of the project. And I succeeded!!

On this from the bottom of my heart I congratulate everyone on the upcoming New Year! And from me to you an update and a very large one (16 new units)!
On my YOUTUBE channel, expect the passage of the first part of BLACKLIST in the near future. And also, of course, a video about the update!

Update list:

New:

  • New unit - Replica Humvee with a machine gun.
  • New unit - Humvee replica with ATGM.
  • New unit - Replica Humvee with Radar (KSHM Machine).
  • New unit - Tiger Replica with a machine gun.
  • New unit - Tiger Replica with ATGM.
  • New unit - Tiger Replica with Radar (KShM Vehicle).
  • New unit - MiG-29 replica.
  • New unit - Replica D30 (static artillery).
  • New unit - Replica ZSU-23 (static anti-aircraft gun).
  • New unit - NATO Heavy Sniper.
  • New unit - HVAC Heavy Sniper.
  • New unit - Sniper (regular army).
  • New unit - "Hyena" (Technical) with a machine gun.
  • New unit - "Workshop" produces "Hyena" for free every 120 seconds.
  • New unit - Replica Abrams-X.
  • New unit - Civilian bus (has an armored version).
  • New infantry death animation
  • New sounds for miniguns
  • New logic - MHQ machines (allow you to create units around you from the army panel).
  • New logic - Structures (static weapons, firing positions or buildings that can be bought).
  • Civil vehicles are available for purchase in the army menu.
  • New cells in the army panel - INFANTRY\STRUCTURES\SPACE FORCES.
  • Kassadi can control his car while inside it.
  • Added HP bar in strategic mode.
  • Ground vehicles now see the infantry badly if it lies

Corrected:

  • Fixed all models of "Hunters" (Hummer replica).
  • Fixed camera sights for aircraft.
  • When loading, the cursor does not move the map. The camera will not "go" anywhere while the loading screen is in progress.
  • When loading, you can not select units. Units cannot be selected while the loading screen is in progress.
  • Global correction of the range of bullets for infantry\equipment\aviation.
  • Correction of sights for vehicles.
  • Global fix for infantry night vision cameras.
  • Global correction of the multiplicity of sights for infantry.
  • Global fix for prone shooting angles for infantry.
  • Fix duplication of HUD when playing online.
  • Fix auto-upload from HUD cache.
  • Global correction of setting visual marks for ground vehicles.
  • Correction of auto-guidance mode for tanks.
  • Fixed arbitrary labeling of armored personnel carriers / infantry fighting vehicles
  • Fixed ATGM missile
  • Fixed water display in Fahrenheit map
  • Islands in the Indian Ocean map have been temporarily removed, they will be replaced.

