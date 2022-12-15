WINTER HOLIDAY UPDATE & LOGIN REWARD!

DEFENDERS,

The holiday season is upon us and as such it’s time for some holiday fun! This update brings a brand new map to the Dungeon Defenders universe as well as some QoL features that have been requested.

Santa Hat Login Reward



Starting between now and January 5th, 2023 if you login in on any platform you’ll be rewarded a Santa Hat transmog to help you celebrate the season! Go talk with the blacksmith to get your festive spirit going!

Yuletide Village



It wouldn’t be the holidays without a festive new map to play. As such we’ve gone through and made a brand new never seen before map called Yuletide Village. This winter map should feel right at home for the holidays.



It can be played in Campaign, Survival and Mixed mode with Rifted & Bonus Difficulties if you want an additional challenge. It also features a festive pet reward when played on Survival or Mixed, and does have a fusion variant to go along with it. The map will be unlocked if you have completed Throne Room on campaign.

Hero Selection Filtering



Are you someone who likes to have lots of different heroes? Do you have issues finding the right hero in the hero list? Well now you have the ability to filter to a specific hero type. This should help players more quickly find the hero they want and should serve as a nice little QoL.

Tower Targeting Priority Presets

One big feature request we’ve gotten over the years is being able to select what kind of targeting priorities your towers have. That said we’ve added the ability for users to switch what kind of targeting towers have. This is done in the spellbook by selecting the defense that you wish to change.



Currently we only offer the user the ability to switch between Fodder, Special, Air and Strong. Fodder and Special should work how they currently do in the game. Air works how the Plasma Defense System works and targets Air enemies first then follows a special priority. Strong works by targeting enemies that have larger health pools first, Such as Ogres, Sirens, Lycans, Djinn, etc.

Our end goal is to expand this system to allow users to eventually make their own presets so they can really fine tune things to their liking, but this will come at a later date as it requires more UI and backend work.

Miscellaneous

Fusion gear and the Arcanist helmet no longer have guaranteed stats.

Electric, Ensnare, Healing, and Strength Drain can all be overlapped with each other but provide no benefit for doing so. This should be a small QoL for smaller maps at the endgame.

Bugfixes

Fixed issue with Bonus Difficulty display not showing on clients on the pause menu.

Summoner Minions now unlock at proper levels (1, 2, 7, 11, and 15)

Fixed issue with EV Rune damage applying to the hero and not just the decoy.

Fixed issue with movement speed item effects not stacking properly.

What’s Next?

Well with this update out, this wraps up all the updates we’ll be doing in 2022. It’s now time to look towards the new year in which we have some great stuff planned. We are continuing to work on Episode 2 Part 2 which will have the Boss Map & Boss, a bonus encore map and a new hero. Besides that update we plan to continue to be more frequent in our updating providing smaller content updates along the way to keep things fresh.

Lastly I’ll leave you with the first look at the new hero The Guardian, coming to the game next year!



Social Defenders

To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Chromatic Games and the Dungeon Defenders franchise, follow us on all our social channels:

For Etheria!

Chromatic Games