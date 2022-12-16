Zero Caliber - Grand Update Hotfix #1

Hey everyone!

Thank you so much for providing so much valuable feedback about the recent megagigaGRAND update! We're really glad to see you're enjoying the "new" Zero Cal. :)

We knew there were bound to be issues remaining here and there, and we were ready - we've just pushed out a hotfix based on y'alls feedback:

HOTFIX

Tweaked Index controller grip sensitivity when picking something up

Tweaked Index controller grip sensitivity while holding weapons

Fixed hand angle for Index and VIVE controllers

Difficulty rebalance - the AI now has less HP in 'easy' and 'normal' difficulties

Frienldy AI is now turned off by default (you can still turn it on when selecting a mission)

Moved the melee holster a bit further away from the ammo pouch

Fixed a few issues that could potentially break the game flow

The issue where Valve Index users' controllers were unresponsive during the Benchmark test. Just go to the SteamVR settings and change the Keybindings from Custom to Default.

Improved server stability

We're happy when you're happy - we've always kept community feedback at the top of our priority list, and that hasn't changed.

Please leave your feedback in this discussion, and what's MORE important, send us your suggestions as well! What feature/addition/change/polish would you like to see in the game?

Also, this hotfix contains only stuff that could be fixed easily and quickly, more fixes and improvements ( especially keybind customization, holster and ammo belt fixes) are coming based on your feedback - and of course, mod support is happening soon!

We love y'all! <3