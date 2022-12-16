 Skip to content

The Crackpet Show update for 16 December 2022

The Crackpet Show - 1.0.5 [Hotfix]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

According to feedback from the players, we've spotted one more problem. The secret room appears not with the probability with which it should, so we are here with the hotfix!

1.0.5 Changelog

Changes:
  • Fixed secret room occurrence issue

Thank you for playing the game and sharing your impressions on that. We'll keep adjusting everything, so feel free to contact us and drop your questions.

