Tower Escape update for 15 December 2022

v1.7.2 - Who's a good boy?

Share · View all patches · Build 10157972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's official, folks: you can now pet the dog! Or for that matter, give head pats to any of your good boy MVP minions. Some might say this isn't really a "feature" if it has not direct in-game effect, but those people have clearly never patted a fully upgraded minotaur on the head and told him he's a good boy.

Additional updates:

  • Right click on a room in the map to mark it, and when you enter a new level the stairs to marked rooms will be indicated with a glow. These markings do not persist in the save game for now, but they'll be added in the next major update (I don't like breaking save compatibility for minor features).
  • Added German language localizations. Please report any bugs or poor translations! I don't speak German so there are likely problems.
  • Resolution changes are now allowed while full-screen. Setting this to your native resolution should fix blurriness when full-screen.
  • Added a new tab to the victory screen where you can see your minions and inventory. Please screen shot your winning team and brag in the comments!
  • Added an icon to cards in your deck, as well as in-store, which can be combined.

