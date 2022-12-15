 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 15 December 2022

Today's update offers a second Battle Level Bundle sale — The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle — available now through January 12th for $29.99 per bundle.
Packed with 120 Battle Levels, 9x Immortal Treasure I, 6x Immortal Treasure II, 6x Ageless Heirlooms Treasures, and 6x Battle Pass Collection Treasures, this bundle is the perfect way to push further into your rewards line during the final stretch of the Battle Pass season.

Reach the Conduit of the Blueheart Crystal Maiden Persona at level 148, Stoneclaw Scavenger custom towers at level 176, Age of Attrition Primal Beast Prestige set at level 223, Exile Unveiled Phantom Assassin Persona at level 296, Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor at level 383, and Claszian Apostasy Faceless Void Arcana at level 495, and much more along the way.

This bundle offers 75% savings on the combined value of the levels and treasures. Customers can purchase a maximum of two bundles this season, cumulative with The International 2022 Battle Level Bundle.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Danish, English, French, Hungarian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Thai

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: The International 2022 Battle Level Bundle

English Localization

  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TIPointsSale_2_Heading: Bundle Sale!
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TIPointsSale_2_SubTitle: The Diretide 2022
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TIPointsSale_2_Description: <b>Final offer, 75% savings!<br/>Available Dec 15-Jan 12</b><br/>- 120 Battle Pass levels<br/>- 9 Immortal I Treasures<br/>- 6 Immortal II Treasures<br/>- 6 Collection Treasures<br/>- 6 Ageless Heirlooms Treasures
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TIPointsSale_2_ActionLabel: Purchase {s:item_price}

Items

  • Vambrace Recipe: Added new attribute is obsolete with value of 1

