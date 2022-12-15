The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle

Today's update offers a second Battle Level Bundle sale — The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle — available now through January 12th for $29.99 per bundle.

[Check it out in-game now!](steam://run/570 style=button)

Packed with 120 Battle Levels, 9x Immortal Treasure I, 6x Immortal Treasure II, 6x Ageless Heirlooms Treasures, and 6x Battle Pass Collection Treasures, this bundle is the perfect way to push further into your rewards line during the final stretch of the Battle Pass season.

Reach the Conduit of the Blueheart Crystal Maiden Persona at level 148, Stoneclaw Scavenger custom towers at level 176, Age of Attrition Primal Beast Prestige set at level 223, Exile Unveiled Phantom Assassin Persona at level 296, Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor at level 383, and Claszian Apostasy Faceless Void Arcana at level 495, and much more along the way.

This bundle offers 75% savings on the combined value of the levels and treasures. Customers can purchase a maximum of two bundles this season, cumulative with The International 2022 Battle Level Bundle.