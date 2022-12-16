Patch Notes 74.16

Welcome to Patch Notes for patch 74.16 - this is a smaller patch than most, but we wanted to get in board improvements and bug fixes. Let's take a look at what we've got on deck!
Free Holiday Bundle!
In celebration of the holiday season, we are giving everyone a free holiday bundle! Go to the store now to claim your Festive Sad Drac costume plus five emotes - but do it soon, since the bundle will only be available for a limited time.
Note: the Spooky Costumes preview bundle for Hoard Dragon and The Fates have been removed to make room for the holiday bundle.
Bug Fixes & Improvements
Last week we released a major overhaul to our board, card frames, and UI, but that was just the start - we will be iterating and making lots of improvements. Thank you everyone for your feedback so far!
Countdown Timer now sorts behind cards properly.
Icons added for the treasure upgrade and "on fire" win-streak leaderboard counters.
The gold counter is larger.
Roll and Lock buttons are now adaptive to aspect ratio.
Overall card sizing and positioning polish.
Tweaked Good and Evil card borders for clearer differentiation between alignments
Emotes now cover the leaderboard instead of the shop.
- This is temporary, emotes are intended to be moved to an entirely new location.
Hero level up visuals have been restored.
Fixed Mordred to ignore Time Flies when choosing which character to summon; if you have a Time Flies in your first slot, Mordred will trigger on the next available hand slot.
Fixed crashes between tutorial games.
Fixed Romeo's VFX for Juliet's resummon and Captain Croc's summon VFX
Fixed an issue with treasure highlights after a MoZ during treasure discovery
