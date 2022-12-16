 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Storybook Brawl update for 16 December 2022

Patch Notes 74.16

Share · View all patches · Build 10157842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Patch Notes for patch 74.16 - this is a smaller patch than most, but we wanted to get in board improvements and bug fixes. Let's take a look at what we've got on deck!

Free Holiday Bundle!

In celebration of the holiday season, we are giving everyone a free holiday bundle! Go to the store now to claim your Festive Sad Drac costume plus five emotes - but do it soon, since the bundle will only be available for a limited time.

Note: the Spooky Costumes preview bundle for Hoard Dragon and The Fates have been removed to make room for the holiday bundle.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Last week we released a major overhaul to our board, card frames, and UI, but that was just the start - we will be iterating and making lots of improvements. Thank you everyone for your feedback so far!

  • Countdown Timer now sorts behind cards properly.

  • Icons added for the treasure upgrade and "on fire" win-streak leaderboard counters.

  • The gold counter is larger.

  • Roll and Lock buttons are now adaptive to aspect ratio.

  • Overall card sizing and positioning polish.

  • Tweaked Good and Evil card borders for clearer differentiation between alignments

  • Emotes now cover the leaderboard instead of the shop.

    • This is temporary, emotes are intended to be moved to an entirely new location.

  • Hero level up visuals have been restored.

  • Fixed Mordred to ignore Time Flies when choosing which character to summon; if you have a Time Flies in your first slot, Mordred will trigger on the next available hand slot.

  • Fixed crashes between tutorial games.

  • Fixed Romeo's VFX for Juliet's resummon and Captain Croc's summon VFX

  • Fixed an issue with treasure highlights after a MoZ during treasure discovery

Changed files in this update

Storybook Brawl Content Depot 1367021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link