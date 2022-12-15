Noble Fates 0.27.0.0.29 Released!

Hotfix
Fix for crash related to attacking dead animals
Fix for crash related to selecting prisoners
Fix for crash related to third person
Fix for crash related to fire
Fix for crash related to traveling
Raids
Tighten up Petition/Raid overlap prevention
Demands
Loosen up War/Peace demand frequency
Terrain
Fix bug that can cause terrain to be incorrectly rendered after load
Third Person
Layer moves up sooner when traveling up a slope and layered
Camera is no longer blocked by terrain above when layered```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!
Changed files in this update