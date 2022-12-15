Noble Fates 0.27.0.0.29 Released!

Hotfix

Fix for crash related to attacking dead animals Fix for crash related to selecting prisoners Fix for crash related to third person Fix for crash related to fire Fix for crash related to traveling Raids Tighten up Petition/Raid overlap prevention Demands Loosen up War/Peace demand frequency Terrain Fix bug that can cause terrain to be incorrectly rendered after load Third Person Layer moves up sooner when traveling up a slope and layered Camera is no longer blocked by terrain above when layered```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!