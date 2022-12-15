 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 15 December 2022

Noble Fates 0.27.0.0.29 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10157729 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Fix for crash related to attacking dead animals  
Fix for crash related to selecting prisoners  
Fix for crash related to third person  
Fix for crash related to fire  
Fix for crash related to traveling  

Raids  
Tighten up Petition/Raid overlap prevention  

Demands  
Loosen up War/Peace demand frequency  

Terrain  
Fix bug that can cause terrain to be incorrectly rendered after load

Third Person  
Layer moves up sooner when traveling up a slope and layered  
Camera is no longer blocked by terrain above when layered```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

