Youropa update for 18 December 2022

Youropa 2.0.10

Build 10157598

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hurray, Youropa is now Steam Deck Verified!

Here is a short list of what's new in the latest update:

  • General - Fix for texture seams on characters
  • General - Adjustments to frame timing code
  • General - Fixes to some animations not playing at correct speed
  • General - Removed some debug
  • General - Graphics/Controls/Audio settings are now saved per device, and is not synced on Steam Cloud.
  • Audio - Adjusted music levels, to improve general audio mix
  • OpenGL - Fix for several shader issues
  • OpenGL - Fix for bad shadow sampling
  • Share - Fix for issue with playing levels from Steam Workshop
  • Share - Added Subscribe button for each level/character in the browser
  • Share - Added Subscribed tab to You section in the browser
  • Steam Deck - Support for Frame Limiter. Enable "Variable Frame Rate (Steam Deck)" in Options/Graphics to ensure the game runs at the correct speed, when the Frame Limiter is enabled. It should be enabled by default.
  • Steam Deck - Fixes for On Screen Keyboard
  • UI - Increased smallest font size
  • UI - Improved layout for resolutions above 1920x1080

If you find any bugs, drop me an email at support@frecle.net

Happy Festivus and have a great New Year.

Have fun,
Mikkel

