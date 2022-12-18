Youropa 2.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 10157598 · Last edited 18 December 2022 – 20:46:04 UTC by Wendy

Hurray, Youropa is now Steam Deck Verified!

Here is a short list of what's new in the latest update:

General - Fix for texture seams on characters

General - Adjustments to frame timing code

General - Fixes to some animations not playing at correct speed

General - Removed some debug

General - Graphics/Controls/Audio settings are now saved per device, and is not synced on Steam Cloud.

Audio - Adjusted music levels, to improve general audio mix

OpenGL - Fix for several shader issues

OpenGL - Fix for bad shadow sampling

Share - Fix for issue with playing levels from Steam Workshop

Share - Added Subscribe button for each level/character in the browser

Share - Added Subscribed tab to You section in the browser

Steam Deck - Support for Frame Limiter. Enable "Variable Frame Rate (Steam Deck)" in Options/Graphics to ensure the game runs at the correct speed, when the Frame Limiter is enabled. It should be enabled by default.

Steam Deck - Fixes for On Screen Keyboard

UI - Increased smallest font size

UI - Improved layout for resolutions above 1920x1080

If you find any bugs, drop me an email at support@frecle.net

Happy Festivus and have a great New Year.

Have fun,

Mikkel