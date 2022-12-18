Youropa 2.0.10

Hurray, Youropa is now Steam Deck Verified!
Here is a short list of what's new in the latest update:
- General - Fix for texture seams on characters
- General - Adjustments to frame timing code
- General - Fixes to some animations not playing at correct speed
- General - Removed some debug
- General - Graphics/Controls/Audio settings are now saved per device, and is not synced on Steam Cloud.
- Audio - Adjusted music levels, to improve general audio mix
- OpenGL - Fix for several shader issues
- OpenGL - Fix for bad shadow sampling
- Share - Fix for issue with playing levels from Steam Workshop
- Share - Added Subscribe button for each level/character in the browser
- Share - Added Subscribed tab to You section in the browser
- Steam Deck - Support for Frame Limiter. Enable "Variable Frame Rate (Steam Deck)" in Options/Graphics to ensure the game runs at the correct speed, when the Frame Limiter is enabled. It should be enabled by default.
- Steam Deck - Fixes for On Screen Keyboard
- UI - Increased smallest font size
- UI - Improved layout for resolutions above 1920x1080
If you find any bugs, drop me an email at support@frecle.net
Happy Festivus and have a great New Year.
Have fun,
Mikkel
