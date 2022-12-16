 Skip to content

The Anacrusis update for 16 December 2022

Update 22 - Cross-Play Matchmaking Is Back!

Update 22 - Cross-Play Matchmaking Is Back!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 22 should be live by the time you read this. It's a small patch that restores cross-platform matchmaking, adds controls for Steam Workshop downloads to the settings menu in the Microsoft Store version of the game, and adds the Quest Progress widget to the in-game loadout menu.

If you haven't in a moment, make sure you check out the Steam Workshop. There's a lot of great stuff up there, including a new campaign and a Holdout map, plus some very good cosmetic options.

We're currently testing fixes for the few remaining matchmaking bugs, and hope to have a patch restoring Quick Play up soon.

