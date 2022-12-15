EA 1.3 Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Moonbreakers,

We’re sneaking in one last update for 2022 before we take some much needed rest for the holidays!

First off, as a huge thank you for sticking with us from Early Access launch through today, we’re giving all players a holiday gift pack. The gift pack will automatically redeem in-game when you launch Moonbreaker after installing the 1.3 update.

The gift pack includes: “Frozen” Decal Pack, “Chilled” Banner Crest, and an awesome “Gloomside Zax” Paint Job.

We’ve also fixed the Level 31 Season Track reward. Previously the Decal Pack granted was not usable in Paint Mode. This should now be resolved.

Additionally, we’re introducing some more balance changes to a handful of Ship Assists and Units. You can find the list of those changes in the full Patch Notes below.

Again, we want to extend our thanks for all of your ongoing support and feedback. As you might have already seen in Charlie’s Dev Vlog, we have a lot of exciting changes heading to Moonbreaker in the new year and can’t wait to get them into your hands.

We wish you and your families a wonderful holiday season!

See you in the Reaches,

Moonbreaker Team.

Patch Notes EA 1.3

Big(ish) Stuff

Holiday gift pack added automatically to the game. The gift pack includes:

“Frozen” Decal Pack

“Chilled” Banner Crest

“Gloomside Zax” Paint Job

Fixed the Level 31 Season Track Decal pack not actually being usable in Paint Mode.

Fixed an issue where selecting the language Chinese would result in “???” for unit names.

Fix Switchback's ability not granting Rapidfire if they were still afflicted by the Slow debuff from a previous use of Switch It Up

Balance Changes