Hey everyone,

Huge thanks for all the support during Choo-Choo Charles' opening week! First patch is now live, here are the issues that have been addressed.

1.0.1 Patch Notes:

Added translations for “Skip Cutscene” tooltips

Fixed a hole in the landscape near Johns Smith’s bunker that players could clip through

Fixed input mappings resetting when you restart the game

Removed the pause menu getting stuck on screen when the game is unpaused

Fixed notes being able to be read at the same time as opening the pause menu

Fixed main menu widget opening instead of the pause menu while in-game

Fixed upgrades menu getting stuck on screen during final cutscene

Prevented strong camera shake from occurring during credits and final cutscene

Fixed a bug where mob members respawn if the player dies before their body despawns

Adjusted collision settings on invisible walls in the northern mine, so that they don’t block shotgun bullets

Fixed mob members being unable to shoot through metal gates

Fixed spacing between a tree and rock near Greg's house

Fixed softlock where players get stuck behind the temple doors as they open

Fixed a softlock between rocks in the Pickle Cave

Fixed a softlock on a multi-mesh prefab (broken mine cart with shovel leaning against it)

Prevented upgrades menu from getting stuck on top of the death screen when killed by the mob