Hey everyone,
Huge thanks for all the support during Choo-Choo Charles' opening week! First patch is now live, here are the issues that have been addressed.
1.0.1 Patch Notes:
Added translations for “Skip Cutscene” tooltips
Fixed a hole in the landscape near Johns Smith’s bunker that players could clip through
Fixed input mappings resetting when you restart the game
Removed the pause menu getting stuck on screen when the game is unpaused
Fixed notes being able to be read at the same time as opening the pause menu
Fixed main menu widget opening instead of the pause menu while in-game
Fixed upgrades menu getting stuck on screen during final cutscene
Prevented strong camera shake from occurring during credits and final cutscene
Fixed a bug where mob members respawn if the player dies before their body despawns
Adjusted collision settings on invisible walls in the northern mine, so that they don’t block shotgun bullets
Fixed mob members being unable to shoot through metal gates
Fixed spacing between a tree and rock near Greg's house
Fixed softlock where players get stuck behind the temple doors as they open
Fixed a softlock between rocks in the Pickle Cave
Fixed a softlock on a multi-mesh prefab (broken mine cart with shovel leaning against it)
Prevented upgrades menu from getting stuck on top of the death screen when killed by the mob
