Hello Snail Friends! Unicorn here! SURPRISE! Winter Event Is Online!

For a limited time you'll have access to:

**- A 20 level Winter Campaign, made EXCLUSIVELY within the upcoming level editor!! So, you can see this as a sneek peak of what you'll be able to build :D

A Wintery Hub Area, and Music Reworks

Presents to Collect in the Frustration Mini Game

MORE SNOW!!**



After observing how your world functions through my countless simulations, I came to see that this period of the year that you call “Christmas” seems quite important for you! Spending time with your loved ones, making gifts to each other, eating lots of food…

So, to better understand your traditions, I thought I should give it a try!!

Yup, I have a gift for you all ! One that will come in handy in helping us prevail against Squid, by enhancing the range of our simulations!

That’s why, starting now, all the way through Friday, January 6, you'll be able to play a collection of brand new wintery levels on Will You Snail? , called the “Winter Challenge”!

And, yes, it’s a gift! Anyone that owns Will You Snail will just have to update their game on Steam, and will be able to play these levels right away! Isn’t it awesome? :D

Make sure to hop on a snail sled and come help me out with Squid! Also, if I can say so myself, I think the Winter Challenge is very cool, so you should definitely try it out, heehee!

Enjoy! :D

The Pink Horned Santa,

Unicorn