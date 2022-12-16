Aka v1.0 FAQ Answers & Known Issue Announcements

Hello everyone,

It's Cosmo Gatto, the developer of Aka.

First of all, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has played Aka on its official release.

We have received many feedback from our players and every single one of them has been read and will be checked in the future as well.

Many of the opinions included uncomfortable controls, the UI/UX, and the lack of instructions regarding the game systems. There was also other feedback related to the game's current state. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience our game might have caused and promise all will be checked and improved in the upcoming patches.

Before the updates arrive, we would like to provide answers to Frequently Asked Questions. If you have additional questions or inquiries, please feel free to share them with us. All of the questions, opinions, suggestions, and feedback will be welcomed and appreciated at any time.

[FAQ]

Q: The trailer showed other islands, how can I go explore them?

A: On Pine Tree Island, which is the very first island Aka arrives on. You will be able to find the very boat Aka used to travel to this island. It is located at the docks. Previously, players had to complete a quest to use the boat, but on latest patch, we have removed this specific quest. Now explore the other islands right away!



Q: Oh no! I think I'm stuck!

A: If you have encountered this issue during your gameplay, we deeply apologize for the inconvenience you may have experienced. Please share these issues and we will try to fix them as soon as possible.

As a temporary remedy, please reload your latest save file if Aka gets stuck during your gameplay.

Other methods to fix this issue are being reviewed such as a teleport feature to the nearest town other suggestions will be always welcome if it is to improve our game!

Q: The controls feel uncomfortable while using items and tools, managing the inventory, and also traveling through narrow areas!

A: Improving the controls is one of our highest priorities. Much of the feedback was related to the controls and we plan to improve them no matter how long it takes!

We are also reviewing plans to improve the HUD, UI, and Menus, also with additional features to change the camera angle.

Q: Inventory management is such a hassle!

A: Among our other highest priorities, improving inventory management is also included. This is in regards to both users playing with the Mouse & Keyboard and users playing with the Controller. We promise to improve this issue as soon as possible.

Q: The translations are awkward and some seem to be untranslated.

A: Translations are another priority we are focusing on improving in the coming days. This also includes the fonts, we plan to change them to match more with the game's cute aesthetics.

Some of the untranslated texts were rewards to our backers. We intended to preserve their original creations inside the game.



Q: Are the tutorials all that we have for instructions? I feel lost upon arriving at the first island!!

A: We are currently planning to add more guides and instructions for the early game. Those instructions will provide additional information to the players.

Q: I can't find the items to complete the quest!

A: Aka has multiple quests that require players to find an item.

The majority of those items are hidden or require the player to gather them.

We have received many suggestions that the items may be too hard to obtain. Therefore we are planning to lower the difficulty of such quest items in the upcoming patches.

Q: I can't find more traps on Pine Tree Island, where can I find more?

A: Try looking for them in the hidden caves of Pine Tree Island, or explore other islands!

Q: The card game makes no sense!

A: We are planning to include a tutorial for the card minigame!

[Known Issues]

We are deeply concerned about the current situation and would like to express our sincere apologies for not being able to offer you a more pleasant gaming experience.

**

Not responding to LMB when clicking ‘Yes’

**

The button ‘Yes’ may not respond to the player’s interaction from time to time. In that case, please follow the solutions below.

Enter the ‘F’ key on the keyboard

Disconnect the controller and restart the game

Close the game and restart Aka

**

Inventory Issue

**

When the player tries to pick a new item or interact with other inventory such as a chest while the backpack is full, an unexpected error regarding the items may occur.

This can be avoided by having at least one empty slot in the backpack.

**

An issue of quest not being able to proceed

**

Right after the interaction with the NPC, if the player manually saves the game before the quest notification, the quest may not be processed properly.

Please leave it to the autosave in this case.

After the loading screen, the autosave sign will show up on the low right corner of the screen.

**

An escaped Shiba Inu

**

On Bamboo Island, there is a quest to free Shiba Inu. In some cases though, the dog may already have escaped the fence.

While the script may not match the screen and will look awkward, the quest itself has no problem in continuing it.

[Known Issues for Nintendo Switch]

Additional to the issues above, there are a couple more issues found on Nintendo Switch.

**

An issue of Aka’s posture being stuck in animation of opening the backpack

**

Occasionally when Aka opens the inventory and interacts with certain items, Aka’s animation of opening the backpack will remain even after closing the inventory.

Once the loading screen pops up, Aka will return to normal itself, but this motion bug can happen again.

We’re currently looking into this bug and will be fixed in the next patch.

**

An issue of the torch not being crafted.

**

Despite all the ingredients required, the game prevents the player from crafting the torch.

It can be crafted when Aka goes on top of the campfire, but for the sake of our player’s quality of life, this will also be must-fixed for the players in the next patch.

**

An issue of not being able to place the furniture and interior items

**

Some items such as a chest, table, fence, etc may not be arranged as the player wants.

When it comes to the chest specifically, it may interfere with the gameplay. We give you our word that it’ll be fixed right away.

**

An issue of frame drop and drops in the performance

**

Currently when Aka is played on Switch for a long duration, you may see drops in both the frame rate and the performance in certain situations.

We’re working hard to optimize this and expect to have better performance after the patch.

Once again we thank everyone who has tried out Aka from the bottom of our hearts, and we promise to improve our game based on the feedback and suggestions of our players.

Official Twitter

Official Discord

Steam Community