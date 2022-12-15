Hotfix 50.0454

New Features/Tweaks

Added new sound if trying to catch something with a full inventory

Tweaked the Beehive Bees to be less farmable

Added a main menu popup for the new DLC

Bug Fixes

Fixed physics issues with Tree causing the player to always be slightly sliding along the ground/small hills, even when not walking

Fixed the Tutorial Prompt being shown to old accounts that had not yet customized their character but were well into the game

Fixed Glowsticks sometimes glitching out and disappearing

Fixed creatures being able to take damage while spawning causing many to instantly die during fights

Fixed Master Adventurer achievement not working on some accounts

Fixed Hostile Pet achievement not working as Crows could no longer be lured through screens

