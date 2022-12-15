 Skip to content

The Adventures of Tree update for 15 December 2022

Hotfix 50.0454

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features/Tweaks

Added new sound if trying to catch something with a full inventory
Tweaked the Beehive Bees to be less farmable
Added a main menu popup for the new DLC

Bug Fixes

Fixed physics issues with Tree causing the player to always be slightly sliding along the ground/small hills, even when not walking
Fixed the Tutorial Prompt being shown to old accounts that had not yet customized their character but were well into the game
Fixed Glowsticks sometimes glitching out and disappearing
Fixed creatures being able to take damage while spawning causing many to instantly die during fights
Fixed Master Adventurer achievement not working on some accounts
Fixed Hostile Pet achievement not working as Crows could no longer be lured through screens

Swing by our Discord server to report bugs and engage with us!
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6

Changed files in this update

Base Windows Game Content - 64bit Depot 354861
  • Loading history…
Base Windows Game Content - 32bit Depot 354862
  • Loading history…
Base Linux Game Content - 64bit Depot 354863
  • Loading history…
