Hotfix 50.0454

New Features/Tweaks
Added new sound if trying to catch something with a full inventory
Tweaked the Beehive Bees to be less farmable
Added a main menu popup for the new DLC
Bug Fixes
Fixed physics issues with Tree causing the player to always be slightly sliding along the ground/small hills, even when not walking
Fixed the Tutorial Prompt being shown to old accounts that had not yet customized their character but were well into the game
Fixed Glowsticks sometimes glitching out and disappearing
Fixed creatures being able to take damage while spawning causing many to instantly die during fights
Fixed Master Adventurer achievement not working on some accounts
Fixed Hostile Pet achievement not working as Crows could no longer be lured through screens
