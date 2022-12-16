Cross Platform Multiplayer Improvements

Hello Rush Rally fans,
Thanks for all the support and comments since launching Rush Rally 3 on Steam.
Over the last few weeks, we've been busy working on some improvements (mostly suggested by you guys) to Cross Platform multiplayer. Here's a quick summary:
- Force Start - if enabled, once 2 or more people are ready, it will start a global countdown which will start the race with all players (even if they have not yet readied themselves. This helps to keep games running quickly rather than waiting about in the lobby
- Force Finish - if enabled, once the first person crosses the line, all other players have 30s to finish, otherwise they will become DNF, this will also return players back to the lobby if they hang around in game too much.
- In game notifications disabled for people joining and leaving the lobby
- Password protection so you can create private games
- Randomise Host - if off, the creator of the game gets the select the track always
- Randomise Event - if on, will always randomise the track each game. This one is for you @Montana on Discord!
- Default Tuning - if enabled, the car will always have the default tuning applied at the start of a race (This still allows you to upgrade at your leisure and chose drive ratio)
- Whenever someone is re-spotted, there will be a grace time before you can collide with them always, so you don't hit them when they spawn in front of you
- All tracks are now unlocked in multiplayer (as long as the 'host' has them).
- When joining a lobby, you will now see the ping of other players, their platform and if they are in game, it will show you how far through the race they are
- The co driver is back in multiplayer on A-B stages (as he should be)
- Cars should no longer fall through the world when someone joins mid load!
- Timing issues are fixed on results screen
In addition, we've also:
- Added support for multiple input devices (so you can mix and match pedals/handbrakes/wheels).
- Turned on Anisotropic filtering, making the track look loads better.
- And started looking into how liveries can be shared more easily. You can now save them locally and copy around manually, but we'll soon be adding support for steam workshop sharing to make things a little easier!
Changed files in this update