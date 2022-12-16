Cross Platform Multiplayer Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10157237 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 20:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Rush Rally fans,

Thanks for all the support and comments since launching Rush Rally 3 on Steam.

Over the last few weeks, we've been busy working on some improvements (mostly suggested by you guys) to Cross Platform multiplayer. Here's a quick summary:

Force Start - if enabled, once 2 or more people are ready, it will start a global countdown which will start the race with all players (even if they have not yet readied themselves. This helps to keep games running quickly rather than waiting about in the lobby

Force Finish - if enabled, once the first person crosses the line, all other players have 30s to finish, otherwise they will become DNF, this will also return players back to the lobby if they hang around in game too much.

In game notifications disabled for people joining and leaving the lobby

Password protection so you can create private games

Randomise Host - if off, the creator of the game gets the select the track always

Randomise Event - if on, will always randomise the track each game. This one is for you @Montana on Discord!

Default Tuning - if enabled, the car will always have the default tuning applied at the start of a race (This still allows you to upgrade at your leisure and chose drive ratio)

Whenever someone is re-spotted, there will be a grace time before you can collide with them always, so you don't hit them when they spawn in front of you

All tracks are now unlocked in multiplayer (as long as the 'host' has them).

When joining a lobby, you will now see the ping of other players, their platform and if they are in game, it will show you how far through the race they are

The co driver is back in multiplayer on A-B stages (as he should be)

Cars should no longer fall through the world when someone joins mid load!

Timing issues are fixed on results screen

