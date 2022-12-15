Quality of Life Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10157228 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 21:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Alright, ladies and gentlemen. The time has come!

The fixed localization of Summer Crush is now available!

But other than that... This week's update features various quality-of-life improvements, including:

Game size reduced from 8 GB to 1.5 GB ːtoolidlː

Added Steam Cloud Saves! Now you can delete the game and not worry about your saves!

LEGENDARY "Auto" button is now in the game! Lean back in your comfy chair and enjoy the show!

Now playable! Thank you for your patience!



