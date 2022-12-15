Option to unlock camera and bugfixes patch

-Players now can look around and investigate for up to 150m in distance. (V on the keyboard)

-Fixed a bug at a werewolf quest where a player could repeat the conversations and get coins endlessly.

-Fixed typo in character select menu.

-World streaming now happens two times faster.

-Fixed the doors at the castle which would not close properly.

-Fixed a bug where the wrong distance would be shown for quest locations placed in the dungeon.