 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 15 December 2022

Option to unlock camera and bugfixes patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10157193 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Players now can look around and investigate for up to 150m in distance. (V on the keyboard)
-Fixed a bug at a werewolf quest where a player could repeat the conversations and get coins endlessly.
-Fixed typo in character select menu.
-World streaming now happens two times faster.
-Fixed the doors at the castle which would not close properly.
-Fixed a bug where the wrong distance would be shown for quest locations placed in the dungeon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link