-Players now can look around and investigate for up to 150m in distance. (V on the keyboard)
-Fixed a bug at a werewolf quest where a player could repeat the conversations and get coins endlessly.
-Fixed typo in character select menu.
-World streaming now happens two times faster.
-Fixed the doors at the castle which would not close properly.
-Fixed a bug where the wrong distance would be shown for quest locations placed in the dungeon.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 15 December 2022
Option to unlock camera and bugfixes patch
