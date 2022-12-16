Marauders Update - The Red Baron - Hotfix 01

Space pirates, we have a hotfix for you!

This patch addresses a few issues that arose with the Red Baron update. The most important fix being that you are now able to complete the Zero To Hero contract “Pirate Rank”. The merchant ship engine is now interactable, so you can go in-raid and complete it.

FULL LIST OF FIXES:

Fixed an exploit

Fixed a bug which blocked the completion of the core contract quest: Pirate Rank

Fixed a bug which stopped you from collecting ships from market trades

Fixed the pickaxe market trade working intermittently

M50 Reising now has increased maximum spread when being hip fired

Thanks for playing and all the feedback so far,

See you in space!

(Known issue: The forklift on the Engine side of the Merchant Ship raid area doesn't count towards the "Repo Man" core contract)

Play Marauders

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1789480/Marauders/