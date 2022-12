Share · View all patches · Build 10157063 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 19:59:15 UTC by Wendy

Good Day!

Today I'm releasing patch 0.4.2 for Windows.

It includes the following changes, among others:

New Monster Attack mechanics

Map Mods

In-game help

Mutation Tree tweaks

UI Improvements

Minor bug fixes

Remember to join the Official Discord server for regular updates and community: Mutagenic Discord

Leaderboards are reset since this patch heavily changes the difficulty of harder modes.

Cheers!

zediven