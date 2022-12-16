 Skip to content

Battlerace update for 16 December 2022

Battlerace - discount and demo available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We just released a new update #4.6.2 in Battlerace! On this occasion, you can buy the game at -80% off for 14 days!

In case you are not convinced to buy we provide you with a demo version of the game to test it.

Thank you,
TieDeveloper

Website: https://tiedeveloper.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TieDeveloper
Discord: https://discord.gg/tmJEtANHn4
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3PS6f-xjh7N2fOe1bOOSQ
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/104796255542527
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tiedeveloper

