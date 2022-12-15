 Skip to content

The Seekers: Survival update for 15 December 2022

Small Update #5

Last edited by Wendy

  • You can now craft Bolts for the Crossbow at the Workbench (Crossbow will one shot seekers if hit on Head or Chest)
  • Fixed SOS signal randomly stop working when more than one Campfire is placed
  • Changed Pistol description
  • Fixed animals getting de-spawn when still in range
  • Decreased luggage and military container spawn delay
  • Decreased metal scrap spawn delay

The next update will be focused on content (still, I will try to fix any bug reported).
A roadmap will be posted soon with detailed information for the upcoming updates and what you can expect in the near future

