Small Update #5

You can now craft Bolts for the Crossbow at the Workbench (Crossbow will one shot seekers if hit on Head or Chest)

Fixed SOS signal randomly stop working when more than one Campfire is placed

Changed Pistol description

Fixed animals getting de-spawn when still in range

Decreased luggage and military container spawn delay

Decreased metal scrap spawn delay

The next update will be focused on content (still, I will try to fix any bug reported).

A roadmap will be posted soon with detailed information for the upcoming updates and what you can expect in the near future