Small Update #5

- You can now craft Bolts for the Crossbow at the Workbench (Crossbow will one shot seekers if hit on Head or Chest)
- Fixed SOS signal randomly stop working when more than one Campfire is placed
- Changed Pistol description
- Fixed animals getting de-spawn when still in range
- Decreased luggage and military container spawn delay
- Decreased metal scrap spawn delay
The next update will be focused on content (still, I will try to fix any bug reported).
A roadmap will be posted soon with detailed information for the upcoming updates and what you can expect in the near future
Changed files in this update