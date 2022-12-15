 Skip to content

Voice of Chernobyl update for 15 December 2022

V0.1.8 Patch #2

Build 10156942

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello handsome people, heres V0.1.8P2 with mostly bug fixes

Survival

  • Added the spectating players name in the middle, so you know who you are spectating when you are dead
  • Fixed: Random disconnecting issues, spectating buttons not working and spawning issues
  • Changed Spectator FOV

Gameplay

  • Increased explosion radius

General

  • The game's icon has Christmas decorations too!
  • When changing weapons the transitions are now smooth (third person)

Maps

  • Chelyabinsk now shouldn't have any clipping issues now

Bugs

  • Glock 18 has been fixed, since it would get stuck after reloading

If the update isn't out on library, try restarting Steam and then update might be there

