V0.1.8 Patch #2

Hello handsome people, heres V0.1.8P2 with mostly bug fixes

Survival

Added the spectating players name in the middle, so you know who you are spectating when you are dead

Fixed: Random disconnecting issues, spectating buttons not working and spawning issues

Changed Spectator FOV

Gameplay

Increased explosion radius

General

The game's icon has Christmas decorations too!

When changing weapons the transitions are now smooth (third person)

Maps

Chelyabinsk now shouldn't have any clipping issues now

Bugs

Glock 18 has been fixed, since it would get stuck after reloading

If the update isn't out on library, try restarting Steam and then update might be there