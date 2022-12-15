V0.1.8 Patch #2

Hello handsome people, heres V0.1.8P2 with mostly bug fixes
Survival
- Added the spectating players name in the middle, so you know who you are spectating when you are dead
- Fixed: Random disconnecting issues, spectating buttons not working and spawning issues
- Changed Spectator FOV
Gameplay
- Increased explosion radius
General
- The game's icon has Christmas decorations too!
- When changing weapons the transitions are now smooth (third person)
Maps
- Chelyabinsk now shouldn't have any clipping issues now
Bugs
- Glock 18 has been fixed, since it would get stuck after reloading
If the update isn't out on library, try restarting Steam and then update might be there
Changed files in this update