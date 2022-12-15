Dev Journal #3: Dreadforge part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10156908 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention adventurers!

We are excited to bring you the second part of the next addition to the world of Sundaria - Dreadforge. This perilous dungeon is sure to test the mettle of even the bravest of heroes!

Located deep within the dark and foreboding mountains, the Dreadforge is filled with terrifying enemies. Only the most skilled parties will be able to navigate the twists and turns of this treacherous dungeon and emerge victorious.



Dare to cross the treacherous bridge?



Beware the cages that hang above, for they may hold more than just shadows.



Enter at your own risk: the Dreadforge awaits.



Forged in the fires of the Dreadforge, the blacksmith's weapons are feared throughout the realm



Beware the Dreadforge guardians - they stand guard over the ancient secrets within



Beware the deadly lava falls of the Dungeon of Sundaria - one misstep could be your last



Enter the Dreadforge at your own peril - only the bravest adventurers survive its fiery depths



The greatest challenge lies ahead: three mighty foes stand between you and victory in the Dreadforge

Gather your bravest warriors and prepare to face the challenges of the Dreadforge. The adventure begins soon!

Join us on Discord to share your thoughts on the Dreadforge and connect with other adventurers!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/587520?utm_source=steam&utm_campaign=announcements&utm_medium=DevJournal3