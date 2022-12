Share · View all patches · Build 10156902 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 19:46:03 UTC by Wendy

2023 Season 1 Hotfix 3 Release Notes [2022.12.15.02]



This Hotfix fixes a critical issue with OpenVR for the 2023 Season 1 Release.

SIMULATION:

Virtual Reality

Fixed a critical crash error happening during initialization of OpenVR.

Visual Effects

Fixed an issue with low resolution particles appearing to draw over cars and other objects when Medium Quality rendering was selected for use.