The first patch is here!

First of all, thank you for playing Impaler!

It’s amazing to see you enjoying the game, reading your reviews (96% of them are positive!), and going through all the feedback and ideas. We’re already planning new content and features to improve and expand the game - more details about it soon.

For now, we want to share with you this first patch to version 1.0.339 with quality-of-life improvements, gameplay balance, and some minor fixes.

Check out the full changelog below and go impale some demons!

New Features

Ability to customize keyboard & mouse controls in settings

Consolidated mouse & keyboard settings into a single menu

Photosensitivity popups can be permanently dismissed

Weapons glow red as they heat up to make heat mechanics more obvious

Audio / Visual

Improved blood particle artwork and shaders (should be less glowy and look better)

Slight improvement to weapon switching anim

Yellow offering drop zones are more visible

The hit indicator is closer to the center of the crosshair and less distracting

Increased frequency of ambient sounds for melee monsters (should better telegraph approaching monsters)

Big versions of enemies have a more distinct purple glow

The shotgun sound is a bit louder

Shotgun muzzle flash is larger

Balance / Gameplay

Laser Sight upgrade also improves accuracy instead of being purely cosmetic

Increased the mass of plasma gun projectiles (can push offerings better)

Plasma gun buffed - overheats less easily

Spike overheats more easily

Spike shoot cooldown increased by 20% to limit spam

Melee monsters on the boss stage don’t contribute to kills and stats anymore to avoid farming (all other monsters still contribute as expected)

10% increase in air control

3% increase in base movement speed

Haste upgrade increases speed by 15% instead of 20%

Cannon and rocket launcher have more recoil impulse and move players backward a bit

Cannon projectiles have more mass and push objects around more

Shotgun = 12 x 4.75 damage instead of 10 x 5.5 (slight buff and better spread)

Boss stage difficulty increased: Boss now shoots two fireballs and is more deadly and difficult to dodge Melee monsters spawn continuously to put pressure on players Additional grenade launcher monsters spawn when the boss takes damage Spikey obstacles will now respawn

Disabled coin spawns on the boss map due to the addition of continuous monster spawns

Coins will spawn instead of health when you have a full bar of health at the end of the round

Stomp damage decreased to 35 from 45

Cannon damage decreased to 40 from 45. An explosive shot does slightly less damage

Increased monster density on shrine intro and sawblade intro stages

2% - 10% health increases for all monsters except melee

Rocket launcher explosions are smaller and do less damage

Tower enemies shoot more frequently and aggressively

Increased speed of weapon switching

Bug Fixes

Fixed occasional death sounds playing twice and being too loud

Fixed the boss obstacle spawns not working in some cases

