The first patch is here!

First of all, thank you for playing Impaler!
It’s amazing to see you enjoying the game, reading your reviews (96% of them are positive!), and going through all the feedback and ideas. We’re already planning new content and features to improve and expand the game - more details about it soon.
For now, we want to share with you this first patch to version 1.0.339 with quality-of-life improvements, gameplay balance, and some minor fixes.
Check out the full changelog below and go impale some demons!
New Features
- Ability to customize keyboard & mouse controls in settings
- Consolidated mouse & keyboard settings into a single menu
- Photosensitivity popups can be permanently dismissed
- Weapons glow red as they heat up to make heat mechanics more obvious
Audio / Visual
- Improved blood particle artwork and shaders (should be less glowy and look better)
- Slight improvement to weapon switching anim
- Yellow offering drop zones are more visible
- The hit indicator is closer to the center of the crosshair and less distracting
- Increased frequency of ambient sounds for melee monsters (should better telegraph approaching monsters)
- Big versions of enemies have a more distinct purple glow
- The shotgun sound is a bit louder
- Shotgun muzzle flash is larger
Balance / Gameplay
-
Laser Sight upgrade also improves accuracy instead of being purely cosmetic
-
Increased the mass of plasma gun projectiles (can push offerings better)
-
Plasma gun buffed - overheats less easily
-
Spike overheats more easily
-
Spike shoot cooldown increased by 20% to limit spam
-
Melee monsters on the boss stage don’t contribute to kills and stats anymore to avoid farming (all other monsters still contribute as expected)
-
10% increase in air control
-
3% increase in base movement speed
-
Haste upgrade increases speed by 15% instead of 20%
-
Cannon and rocket launcher have more recoil impulse and move players backward a bit
-
Cannon projectiles have more mass and push objects around more
-
Shotgun = 12 x 4.75 damage instead of 10 x 5.5 (slight buff and better spread)
-
Boss stage difficulty increased:
- Boss now shoots two fireballs and is more deadly and difficult to dodge
- Melee monsters spawn continuously to put pressure on players
- Additional grenade launcher monsters spawn when the boss takes damage
- Spikey obstacles will now respawn
-
Disabled coin spawns on the boss map due to the addition of continuous monster spawns
-
Coins will spawn instead of health when you have a full bar of health at the end of the round
-
Stomp damage decreased to 35 from 45
-
Cannon damage decreased to 40 from 45. An explosive shot does slightly less damage
-
Increased monster density on shrine intro and sawblade intro stages
-
2% - 10% health increases for all monsters except melee
-
Rocket launcher explosions are smaller and do less damage
-
Tower enemies shoot more frequently and aggressively
-
Increased speed of weapon switching
Bug Fixes
- Fixed occasional death sounds playing twice and being too loud
- Fixed the boss obstacle spawns not working in some cases
