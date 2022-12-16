 Skip to content

Impaler update for 16 December 2022

The first patch is here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First of all, thank you for playing Impaler!

It’s amazing to see you enjoying the game, reading your reviews (96% of them are positive!), and going through all the feedback and ideas. We’re already planning new content and features to improve and expand the game - more details about it soon.

For now, we want to share with you this first patch to version 1.0.339 with quality-of-life improvements, gameplay balance, and some minor fixes.

Check out the full changelog below and go impale some demons!

New Features
  • Ability to customize keyboard & mouse controls in settings
  • Consolidated mouse & keyboard settings into a single menu
  • Photosensitivity popups can be permanently dismissed
  • Weapons glow red as they heat up to make heat mechanics more obvious
Audio / Visual
  • Improved blood particle artwork and shaders (should be less glowy and look better)
  • Slight improvement to weapon switching anim
  • Yellow offering drop zones are more visible
  • The hit indicator is closer to the center of the crosshair and less distracting
  • Increased frequency of ambient sounds for melee monsters (should better telegraph approaching monsters)
  • Big versions of enemies have a more distinct purple glow
  • The shotgun sound is a bit louder
  • Shotgun muzzle flash is larger
Balance / Gameplay

  • Laser Sight upgrade also improves accuracy instead of being purely cosmetic

  • Increased the mass of plasma gun projectiles (can push offerings better)

  • Plasma gun buffed - overheats less easily

  • Spike overheats more easily

  • Spike shoot cooldown increased by 20% to limit spam

  • Melee monsters on the boss stage don’t contribute to kills and stats anymore to avoid farming (all other monsters still contribute as expected)

  • 10% increase in air control

  • 3% increase in base movement speed

  • Haste upgrade increases speed by 15% instead of 20%

  • Cannon and rocket launcher have more recoil impulse and move players backward a bit

  • Cannon projectiles have more mass and push objects around more

  • Shotgun = 12 x 4.75 damage instead of 10 x 5.5 (slight buff and better spread)

  • Boss stage difficulty increased:

    • Boss now shoots two fireballs and is more deadly and difficult to dodge
    • Melee monsters spawn continuously to put pressure on players
    • Additional grenade launcher monsters spawn when the boss takes damage
    • Spikey obstacles will now respawn

  • Disabled coin spawns on the boss map due to the addition of continuous monster spawns

  • Coins will spawn instead of health when you have a full bar of health at the end of the round

  • Stomp damage decreased to 35 from 45

  • Cannon damage decreased to 40 from 45. An explosive shot does slightly less damage

  • Increased monster density on shrine intro and sawblade intro stages

  • 2% - 10% health increases for all monsters except melee

  • Rocket launcher explosions are smaller and do less damage

  • Tower enemies shoot more frequently and aggressively

  • Increased speed of weapon switching

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed occasional death sounds playing twice and being too loud
  • Fixed the boss obstacle spawns not working in some cases

