Update 12/15/2022

Bug Fixes

Using a Piano will no longer leave player transparent

Mugata’s Journal should no longer move on his table

Fixed various pathing errors

Removed red tint from Sven dungeon scene

Augments should no longer be locked for one battle after player death

Fixed Bestiary image crash

Changed the name of a super boss to be more in-line canonically

Fixed collision issue inside the Warden’s Keep

Zenny Bounty is now in the correct location

Fixed an Anubian story scene that wouldn’t play

QoL Improvements

Monk, Paladin, and Mage adept/mastery names have changed to better clarify what they do

Game Balance Changes

Gladiator Bandit ai has been altered to reduce buff/debuff spam

Content Additions

Achievements have been added to the game