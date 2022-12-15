Update 12/15/2022

Bug Fixes
Using a Piano will no longer leave player transparent
Mugata’s Journal should no longer move on his table
Fixed various pathing errors
Removed red tint from Sven dungeon scene
Augments should no longer be locked for one battle after player death
Fixed Bestiary image crash
Changed the name of a super boss to be more in-line canonically
Fixed collision issue inside the Warden’s Keep
Zenny Bounty is now in the correct location
Fixed an Anubian story scene that wouldn’t play
QoL Improvements
Monk, Paladin, and Mage adept/mastery names have changed to better clarify what they do
Game Balance Changes
Gladiator Bandit ai has been altered to reduce buff/debuff spam
Content Additions
Achievements have been added to the game
Changed files in this update