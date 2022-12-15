 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 15 December 2022

Update 12/15/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

Using a Piano will no longer leave player transparent
Mugata’s Journal should no longer move on his table
Fixed various pathing errors
Removed red tint from Sven dungeon scene
Augments should no longer be locked for one battle after player death
Fixed Bestiary image crash
Changed the name of a super boss to be more in-line canonically
Fixed collision issue inside the Warden’s Keep
Zenny Bounty is now in the correct location
Fixed an Anubian story scene that wouldn’t play

QoL Improvements

Monk, Paladin, and Mage adept/mastery names have changed to better clarify what they do

Game Balance Changes

Gladiator Bandit ai has been altered to reduce buff/debuff spam

Content Additions

Achievements have been added to the game

