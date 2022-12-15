Feature Release - Vertical Bar Improvements



We've just added some improvements to the Vertical bar, the one housing the diamonds used to control camera height, water levels, etc.

The most prominent inclusion is the concept of Board Height Range. GMs can now set the play height range for their boards, which is convenient for both vertical playing and building. You can adjust the Board Height Range via the Campaign/Board Settings or by right-clicking on the grey diamonds at the top and bottom of the bar.

Speaking of right-clicking, you can now also edit the locations of a diamond by right-clicking on them to type in the exact value. Precision can be helpful.

Other minor tweaks come in the form of preview text when hovering over one of the pins and a grid to indicate the cut area.

Here are the patch notes in bullet points:

Fixed where the Left and Right rows of UI icons will rearrange themselves.

Fixed where the Vertical Bar would shrink in values when the library was open.

Added ability to set height values on diamonds explicitly by right-clicking on them

Added ability to set bottom and top values of the Vertical Bar. Changing the range.

Added preview grid for "Hide" area diamond.

Added preview text when hovering over diamonds on the vertical bar

Hopefully, everyone will find this update useful!

Till next time!

BUILD-ID: 10156740 Download Size: 4.8 MB