The Crackpet Show update for 15 December 2022

The Crackpet Show - 1.0.4 [Hotfix]

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

Our meticulous eyes spotted a little bug in the game! And we are here to fix it since everyone knows that bugs in The Crackpet Show are prohibited 😈

1.0.4 Changelog

Changes:
  • Fixed an issue with players occasionally stuck on the loading screen in Endless Mode

