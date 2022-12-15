The Crackpet Show - 1.0.4 [Hotfix]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

Our meticulous eyes spotted a little bug in the game! And we are here to fix it since everyone knows that bugs in The Crackpet Show are prohibited 😈

1.0.4 Changelog

Changes:

Fixed an issue with players occasionally stuck on the loading screen in Endless Mode

And, that's it! We are also out in Full Release, so tune in and grab the game with a sweet -20% OFF discount :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1390700/The_Crackpet_Show/

