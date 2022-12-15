Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98851

Hello everyone, we have received many players encountering the disappearance of Skeleton King, so this update urgently fixes this problem,

In addition, there is also a problem that the leader of the fourth level will not continue to summon mobs under special circumstances, and it is also fixed in this update.

Regarding the problems caused by the eighth level, we are still clarifying, and we are very sorry, because of our negligence, the player experience is not good.