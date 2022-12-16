Thanks for all the online review comments and further bug reports. We’ve been working to improve the player experience in time for the upcoming holidays. Your continued love and support means a lot to us and we’re pleased to release Patch 02 with the following fixes, improvements and a new feature:

Bugs:

Fixes various player character getting stuck and falling out of the world bugs

Fixes worse offending character animation pops and glitches

Fixes some localisation string bugs

Fixes many other smaller visual bugs and flaws

Improvements:

Tweaks to radius and angle parameters to improve various interaction reliability

Improved environment collision throughout the game to fix and improve snagging and unnatural movement

Adjusting lighting across the game to improve readability of the player path and interactions

Improved visual consistency of interactable objects and removed/subdued non-interactable ones that looked misleading across the game to improve interaction readability

Continued performance improvements

New Feature:

Petting the dog at key moments when the dog is standing or sat still

We’re ensuring the team gets some well deserved rest over the coming holidays. We'll be back in the New Year to continue our support of Somerville.