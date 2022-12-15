Civilization VI - December 2022 Update Available Now

Great news Civilization fans! To coincide with today's release of the Leader Pass Great Commanders Pack we're releasing a new update for the PC and Mac versions of Civilization VI. Thank you all for your continued feedback on the game!

DECEMBER 15, 2022 UPDATE NOTES:

Addressed a number of reported crash and stability issues

AI will no longer bias towards science to the detriment of all other yields, which was occasionally causing instances of AI bankruptcy, disbanding units, etc. for some players

Addressed an issue reported by some players the correct music was sometimes blocked from playing during Leader Pass leader scenes

Laurier's "Last Best West" ability now correctly gives a bonus of +2 Production instead of +1 Production for Snow Mines and Tundra Hills

Corrected an issue that some players reported where the "Culture Industry" policy card that was causing the production of specialty districts appear to take 999+ turns to complete in the Dramatic Ages game mode

Changed size of Saladin (Sultan) icon image to match those of other leaders

Made minor text tweaks and applied polish to previously released Leader Pass Great Negotiators Pack

