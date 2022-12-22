Happy holidays with Space Tail: Homecoming DLC!

Hello space dogs!

Starting today, Steam Winter Sale begins - it's a perfect opportunity to get Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home at an all time low price!

But that's not all - the final chapter of Bea's adventures has arrived, in a new, completely free DLC - Space Tail: Homecoming! Add it to your account here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2233010/Space_Tail_Homecoming/

Additionally, with this update we have added Japanese translation to the game.

We at Longterm Games and Enjoy Studio wish you happy holidays and a memorable, outstanding new year's celebration! Everyone who joined us in our space adventure so far, thank you for being here. And to all new space dogs, who are yet to join us - welcome!

Patch notes:

healing items now restore two lives instead of one

upgrades to maximum life and shields are obtained earlier

creatures will not react to the player by themselves while in relations mode, which makes it easier to communicate with them

Sensua: moved some collectibles around a bit, so that their location makes it easier to discover a secret room by using senses

AI Station: removed lasers and made it easier to reach the platform where the player destroys a battery

Gula: made it easier to jump around the islands

Gula: the scent will not now lead you to the upgrade only after unlocking double jump

Labirynth: fixed an issue in which the player could get blocked after swimming through the underwater vines

Proditia: the robots now drop shield restoration items more often

Proditia: less robots are now spawned at the same time

yellow scent paths that lead to mission goals are now a little bigger

DLC:

two new maps (Roboton and Kometon) and a hub between them, which unlocks after finishing the game

four new outfits to unlock on DLC maps

two new lore fragments to collect

two new achievements - for completing DLC maps

Best Wishes,

Longterm Games & Enjoy Studio