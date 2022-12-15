It's finally here, just in time for Christmas. Honestly with the postal strikes happening, I wondered if it was going to be delivered on time, but I'm glad it made it!

V0.22 is now live for you all to play! It contains a whole bunch of new content, ranging from new story to a bunch of new sexy outfits for Emily to wear. There's also new characters to meet and have fun with, a bunch of new repeatable scenes, a new photoshoot and before I forget, two Halloween scenes. I know, I know, it's way past Halloween, but it was Halloween when I made them!

I've also added a whole load of old scenes to the replay system, so you can go back and view them at your leisure, or pleasure as it may be. There's been a few other fixes and changes too, such as a new opacity slider for those of you that want a more transparent text box and literally hundreds of typos and grammatical errors have been fixed!

For a full, brief changelog: