Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends update for 15 December 2022

Patch 15.63: The Newest Live Event is Almost Here!

Patch 15.63: The Newest Live Event is Almost Here!
15 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Universe Architects,

What is that buzzing? It sounds like it's getting closer... Wait- it's the newest limited-time event!

Get ready to explore the world of pollination in:

A Coevolution Love Story

Available to play from December 21st-28th!

With the last premiere live event underway, we want to thank each and every one of you for your support and your love of evolution. We're buzzing with excitement to share this event with you!


Happy holidays, Universe Architects.

Stay jolly,
The Cells Team

